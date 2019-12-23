anchor for christmas eve eve

In the tr?state.

What we now know as authorities release the pilots cause of death.

It was a busy weekend for authorities in the bluegrass state?

As a dramatic scene unfolds on the streets of henderson saturday morning.... a vehicle pursuit ending in a crash at 12th and elm streets.... henderson police say?

The suspect?

2?year old jacob moore?*fled troopers?

After stealing a work truck from "d and m grocery store" on green street.... authorities were able to subdue and arrest moore?

As crews carried him to the police vehicle... stay with 44 news?

As we continue to follow this story... one pilot is*dead after a small plane crashes in northern vanderburgh county.... the coroner's office identified the pilot?

As 5?

Yea?old phillip burke of newburgh.... the call for the crash came in after 3:00 saturday afternoon..... the vanderburgh county sheriffs office says?

The small aircraft crashed on the grounds of "camp reveal off east boonville new harmony road..... the sheriff's office says?

The small aircraft attempted an emergency landing east of the main entrance to the camp.... officials say?

The pilot was able to maneuver the plane into an open field?*without striking nearby buildings.... the aircraft departed from tr?state aero?

But began losing altitude?

And*crashed while traveling north.... officials say?

As standard procedure for all aircraft crashes?

The indiana state police?

??a?

And ??i were*notified.... an autopsy confirmed the pilot died from multiple blunt forced traumas but this crash remains under investigation.

In evansville... a*fire is under investigation on evansville's south side.... crews were called to the five thousand block of sweetser avenue... we're told?*one person was inside the home at the time of the blaze?

But no reports of injuries.... fire officials say?

The residents had just moved into the home saturday?

Before that fire started.... there is extensive smoke damage?

And the cause is still unclear.... in dubois county?

Indiana state police are investigating a crash?

Involving an ambulance?

That injured three people friday.... state police and the sheriff's office responded to a crash with injuries?

At ?

S two 31 just south of state road one 62.... police say?

Michael cannon of jasper was driving north on ?s two 31?

When he crossed the center line?

Crashing head on into an ambulance driving sout?

Bound.... the driver of the ambulance and his passenger?

Were taken to an area hospital and were treated and released.... cannon was flown to saint vincent in evansville?

Before being transported to indianapolis for treatment.... the ambulance was*not transporting a patient?

Or responding to an emergency at the time.... an early morning accident sunday in henderson?

Sends a 1?

Yea?old girl to the hospital with minor injuries.... authorities say?

The accident happened around ?30 sunday morning?

On kimsey lane?

Near va?wick road in henderson county..... the ??v was found in this ditch?

One hundred feet off the roadway?

After authorities say?

It rolled numerous times.... it's unclear how the single car accident happened.... the 1?yea?

Old driver is not facing charges?

And is expected to be okay.... investigators say?

A combination of fog and ice are to blame?

For a 69 vehicle crash in virginia.... the chain reaction pil?

Up happened sunday morning?

On interstate 64 near williamsburg..

..

51 people were hospitalized?

With*11 listed in*serious condition.... developing at noon?

A newly released email is adding fuel to the fight over whether witnesses should be called in a senate impeachment trial.

Skyler henry is at the white house with more details..

(pkg)(track 1)less than two hours after president trump finished a phone call where he asked ukraine's president to investigate joe biden... (gfx)white house official michael duffey sent this email directing the defense department to " hold off" on military aid to ukraine and that "given the sensitive nature of the request" to keep the information "closely held&"(/gfx) (nats)"this email is explosive."

(track 2) (gfx)senate minority leader chuck schumer sent a letter to his colleagues this morning saying the email is evidence that the white house needs to release more documents and witnesses related to the impeachment case.

(sot: sen.

Chuck schumer/(?ny) minority leader)"a top administration official, one we requested, is saying stop the aid, 91 minutes after trump called zelensky, and said keep it hus?hush.

What more do you need?"

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/ the white house)a white house official tells cbs news the email was just one of several related to ukraine aid and that the hold was in place before the july 25th phone call.

(track 3)the white house is pushing for its own witnesses at the senate trial.

(sot: stephanie grisham/white house communications director/credit: fox news)"when it gets over to the senate there will be actual evidence introduced and actual evidence that will show even more that this president did nothing wrong."

(track 4)but senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says he's not sure if witnesses are needed.

(sot: sen.

Mitch mcconnell/(?ky) majority leader/ credit: fox news)"what we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period and then decide whether we need witnesses or not."

(track 5)house speaker nancy pelosi says she won't send the articles of impeachment to the senate until the ground rules for the trial are established.

(gfx)president trump slammed pelosi on twitter accusing the speaker of "crying" about fairness in the senate and saying she will lose congress in the next election.

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says he doesn't expect pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the senate until after the holidays.

Developing tonight?

North korean leader kim jong une?

Is*again lobbing threats at the united states.... the isolated dictator says?

His country will launch a "christmas gift" towards the ?s*if the white house refuses to restart nuclear talks by the end of the year..... another north korean official said?

The trump administratio n's*response would determine what kind of gift it is.... a volcano in ecuador lights up the a volcano in ecuador lights up the night sky?

As lava and i?

Ca?descent rock spews down the slopes.... the volcano's name is the " which translates to "explorer"..... this sight