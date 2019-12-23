Global  

Nature center celebrates winter solstice despite lack of snow

The Aldo Leopold Nature Center celebrated its 25th annual winter solstice event Friday, bringing together the community for arts, crafts and a bonfire.
And although there is a lack of snow... that's not stopping the aldo leopold center from celebrating tomorrow's solstice.

Tonight the center brought together the community for its 25th winter solstice celebration.

The winter solstice is the longest night of the year and is celebrated as a time to reflect on the past.

Moving forward...people are creating solstice wishes to make their hopes come true.

(((virginia wiggen, nature center director, "we just want folks to have a reason to get outside sometimes.

Just getting people out and making plans for the winter and celebrating."))) the annual tradition has pple add their solstice wishes to a yule




