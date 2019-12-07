Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In Oklahoma



Recent related videos from verified sources Elizabeth Warren Endorsed by Hundreds of Obama Alumni Elizabeth Warren Endorsed by Hundreds of Obama Alumni . A group of veteran workers from Barack Obama’s campaigns and administration recently came together to endorse Elizabeth Warren. . With.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published 6 days ago Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg call each other out The tension between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren finally exploded. Each Democratic presidential candidates campaigns called each other out. They brought up topics such as tax returns, corporate.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago