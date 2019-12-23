Gonzaga women take down Missouri State in top-20 showdown

For just the second time in the history of the kennel...two top 20 women's basketball programs met on tonight...17th ranked gonzaga...and number 20 missouri state...it took a while for both teams to get into a good shooting rhythm...but the zags keep proving they can find... A few ways to win... Zags were up 5 at half...but take it to the third quarter....bears in transtiion....jumper no good...but alexa willard....clean up crew!

The hoop and the harm...missouri state cut the bulldogs lead to 10-----because third quarter is where the zags separate/...melody kempton inside...if at first you don't succeed...try again!

She played tough in a physical game tonight...8 points from her----fourth quarter...shot clock winding down...jenn wirth...spin cycle and the finish she led gonzaga with 14 points...----they're up 12 when jessie loera...makes 3 plays in one...stay with me....gets to the rim for the righty layin...bears try to inbounds it...loera...she's still there..gets the steal...dribbles out..same possession just a few seconds later...does the exact same thing just a tougher finish inside as she goes to the ground and they hold on to take down 17th ranked missouri state...their first win over a ranked team this season...to improve to 11-1 jenn wirth was your leading lisa fortier: "it's really important for us, we're always trying to schedule a couple high rpi games.

We have this great fan support, we always try to bring in quality teams here i think it's really tremendous that the two teams were not in a football conference so-to-speak.

I love that personally, because i know that there's a lot of good played outside of those places.

And you know, that's a good night for women's basketball."