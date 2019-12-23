Web Extra: Mario Cristobal on final Eugene practice (12/21/19) 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: KEZI - Published Web Extra: Mario Cristobal on final Eugene practice (12/21/19) Mario Cristobal announced Jordon Scott, Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir, and Austin Faoliu will all seek NFL evaluations at season end. 0

