Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York City Officials Talk On Spike In Pedestrian Deaths

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 49:37s - Published < > Embed
New York City Officials Talk On Spike In Pedestrian Deaths

New York City Officials Talk On Spike In Pedestrian Deaths

NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and other city officials shared plans on curbing a rise in pedestrian deaths after a rise since 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Talking Points: How Should New York City Deal With The Spike In Hate Crimes?

Mike Morey, a Democratic strategist at SKDKnickerbocker, and CBSN New York's urban affairs expert...
CBS 2 - Published

Woman punched in face on New York City street in broad daylight by knife-wielding suspect: police

A woman checking her phone was punched in the face by a suspect sought in connection with a spate of...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video: Christmas Decorations Vandalized In N.J. Town [Video]Video: Christmas Decorations Vandalized In N.J. Town

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to acts of Christmas decoration vandalism in a Westfield, N.J. neighborhood.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

7 First Alert Forecast 12/23 - 12 pm [Video]7 First Alert Forecast 12/23 - 12 pm

7 First Alert Forecast 12/23 - 12 pm

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.