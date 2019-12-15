Global  

Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:51s
Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend
Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend Lewis Burton ahead of assault trial

Caroline Flack appeared in court pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by Wales Online, ContactMusic, Daily Record, Hull Daily Mail, Telegraph.co.uk, BBC News


Caroline Flack's boyfriend's Instagram post after Love Island presenter charged with assault

Caroline Flack's boyfriend's Instagram post after Love Island presenter charged with assaultFlack, 40, was charged on Friday with assault following a private domestic incident reportedly...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by ContactMusic, Telegraph.co.uk



weareSFM

Stafford FM Stafford FM News: Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp https://t.co/wnaLoJHSjA #CommunityRadio #NationalNews #SkyNews 3 minutes ago

sarahmarsham

sarahmarsham Caroline Flack denies attacking partner with lamp https://t.co/Y9F8Ibv10p 9 minutes ago

ElectricRadioUK

Electric Radio Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp https://t.co/trtM5HrZg9 35 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp https://t.co/X8YIh0xqO6 38 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/mwmTZWpJZu 3 hours ago

browndave54

Dave Brown Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp https://t.co/K0qA59fzDV this what happens when these so called… https://t.co/6DlZAa9830 3 hours ago

Spikey9990_1

Tommy Thomson. RT @TheSun: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton 'suffered significant head injury' as ex-Love Island star denies attacking him. https:/… 4 hours ago

KatieEmma_x

Katie RT @TheSun: Caroline Flack tells fans ‘you won’t believe what you’ve heard’ as she denies attacking sleeping boyfriend with lamp. https://t… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial [Video]Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”. Flack, 40,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault [Video]Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend. Police were called to 40-year-old's home in Islington on 12 December after reports of a man being..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:32Published

