Flack, 40, was charged on Friday with assault following a private domestic incident reportedly...

Caroline Flack appeared in court pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by...

Katie RT @TheSun : Caroline Flack tells fans ‘you won’t believe what you’ve heard’ as she denies attacking sleeping boyfriend with lamp. https://t… 4 hours ago

Dave Brown Caroline Flack denies attacking boyfriend with lamp https://t.co/K0qA59fzDV this what happens when these so called… https://t.co/6DlZAa9830 3 hours ago