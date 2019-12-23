Global  

Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88

Baba Ram Dass a psychedelic research pioneer and best-selling author has died.

The new Age guru who extolled the virtues of mindfulness and grace passed away on Sunday.

Born Richard Alpert, he met experimental psychologist Timothy Leary while the two taught at Harvard University.

Together they founded the Harvard Psilocybin Project and shared psychedelic drugs to explore their mind-altering effects.
