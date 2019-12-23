Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Court sentences five to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder case

Three persons have also been awarded jail terms in connection with the case.
DNA - Published

Five people sentenced to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder: https://t.co/kAUWXyT69l #JamalKhashoggi 6 seconds ago

TNcrusher

Tim shultz RT @SaraCarterDC: #SaudiArabia has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of the journalist Jamal #Khashogg… 1 minute ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the… https://t.co/nIqRhnFmQ1 2 minutes ago

kshaw58

The Real Crusader RT @AJEnglish: A Saudi court has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Rea… 2 minutes ago

ItsKevinMangold

Kevin Mangold RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: Five sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/jKDGZ3SD8T https://t.co/W1wh42Y… 3 minutes ago

FizieJame

AhmaDHafiziEMjc™ RT @asianaauthority: 🇸🇦 Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia’s public prose… 4 minutes ago

MonteOzAfrica

Monte OZ Five sentenced to death over murder of Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/i31lHldTuG https://t.co/yQHxWFxX8x 6 minutes ago

vquesito24

toxic queso 🎄🧀 RT @yeh1a: Breaking: Five unnamed men sentenced to death over Khashoggi murder: Saudi prosecutor 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi [Video]5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and another three people to 24 years in prison for murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Five people sentenced to death in verdict over Jamal Khashoggi murder [Video]Five people sentenced to death in verdict over Jamal Khashoggi murder

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.