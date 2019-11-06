Father's Sperm May Reveal Autism Risk For Future Children

A child's risk for developing autism spectrum disorder may be linked to genetic mutations found in the father's sperm.

Researchers have developed a method for measuring the presence of disease-causing mutations in male sperm.

They believe this system could provide expectant parents with a more accurate assessment of autism risk.

Autism spectrum disorder affects nearly 2 percent of all children in the United States.

Its causes are not fully understood, although researchers believe both genetics and environment play a role.

Previous studies have suggested that, in as many as 30% of cases, the disorder is linked to genetic mutations.

Researchers believe that the number of mutations rises with the father's age at time of conception.