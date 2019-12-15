Global  

Bolton Blasts Trump On North Korea: We Are Not Exerting 'Maximum Pressure'

Bolton Blasts Trump On North Korea: We Are Not Exerting 'Maximum Pressure'John Bolton slammed President Trump.
John Bolton Sharply Criticizes Trump Admin in Axios Interview, Believes Its North Korea Policy is Failing

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s stance...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says Trump is not 'exerting maximum pressure' on North Korea

Bolton said if North Korea makes good on its threat for a provocation in coming days, the Trump...
USATODAY.com - Published


jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) North Korea News: John Bolton Blasts Trump, Says Administration Not 'Exerting Maximum Press...… https://t.co/IMEBp5Yk2Q 3 days ago

Darkcloudsloom

CynicAl RT @SputnikInt: Sacked by Trump, Bolton blasts US policy towards North Korea as deadline in denuclearisation talks looms https://t.co/PVUQ… 3 days ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Sacked by Trump, Bolton blasts US policy towards North Korea as deadline in denuclearisation talks looms https://t.co/PVUQLWcQlx 3 days ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Bolton Blasts Trump Bluff... https://t.co/Tkn7AIVNBY 4 days ago

drudge_tweeter

DrudgeTweeter BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/6xIo0bS4Or 4 days ago

drudgefeed

Drudge Report Feed BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/L807Nern42 4 days ago

drudgereportapp

drudgereportapp BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/SIzo2N8ZKc 4 days ago

CarrieH10987654

Carrie H RT @mog7546: #Bolton blasts Trump policy on #NorthKorea human rights violations UNTIL YOU TESTIFY, WHAT YOU SAY MEANS NOTHING... And you a… 5 days ago


U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure [Video]U.S. envoy in S. Korea amid Pyongyang pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published

