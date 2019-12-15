Bolton Blasts Trump On North Korea: We Are Not Exerting 'Maximum Pressure' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:44s - Published John Bolton slammed President Trump. John Bolton slammed President Trump.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jenkers News (ENG) North Korea News: John Bolton Blasts Trump, Says Administration Not 'Exerting Maximum Press...… https://t.co/IMEBp5Yk2Q 3 days ago CynicAl RT @SputnikInt: Sacked by Trump, Bolton blasts US policy towards North Korea as deadline in denuclearisation talks looms https://t.co/PVUQ… 3 days ago Sputnik Sacked by Trump, Bolton blasts US policy towards North Korea as deadline in denuclearisation talks looms https://t.co/PVUQLWcQlx 3 days ago ConservativeLibrarian Bolton Blasts Trump Bluff... https://t.co/Tkn7AIVNBY 4 days ago DrudgeTweeter BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/6xIo0bS4Or 4 days ago Drudge Report Feed BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/L807Nern42 4 days ago drudgereportapp BOLTON BLASTS TRUMP BLUFF... https://t.co/SIzo2N8ZKc 4 days ago Carrie H RT @mog7546: #Bolton blasts Trump policy on #NorthKorea human rights violations UNTIL YOU TESTIFY, WHAT YOU SAY MEANS NOTHING... And you a… 5 days ago