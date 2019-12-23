Ed Sheeran Lost 56 Pounds After Online Bullies Called Him 'Chunky'

Ed Sheeran revealed during an episode of Behind the Medal podcast on Monday that he lost 56 pounds.

The award-winning pop singer said he lost the weight after internet trolls called him "fat" and "chunky'.

"I never once had any insecurities really about myself until people pointed them out'.

While Sheeran confirmed that the comments affected his self-esteem, he tried not to allow them to bring him down.

"It all stems from other people's insecurities.