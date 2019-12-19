Global  

Make Your Own Holiday Tamales at Lola’s Mexican Cuisine

During the holiday season, Lola’s Mexican Cuisine in Long Beach does more than make delicious tamales for Christmas -- they host tamale-making classes for the community!

People come out for a fun, festive night-out to learn the process of making tamales, plus they get to meet new friends and mingle with neighbors.
