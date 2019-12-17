Global  

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.
Sri Lanka captain declares Paksitan ‘200%’ safe for cricket

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Sri Lanka lost the series but signed off satisfied with safety and...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


All of Pakistan's matches will take place on home soil, Ehsan Mani

London [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): After successfully hosting Sri Lanka for two-match Test series, Pakistan...
Sify - Published


ThePakSocUK1

The Pakistan Society Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years @AJENews https://t.co/YgadE8O8WJ 20 hours ago

markets2015

SOCIAL MEDIA Test Series between Pakistan & Sri Lanka In final test match Pakistan beat Sri.Lanka by 263 runs. Pakistan all ou… https://t.co/dEIZ5oi5a8 2 days ago

munirahmad123

Munir Ahmad RT @UnitedTracker: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Karachi Test by 263 runs, winning the series 1-0. First win in Test @ home in 10 years First… 2 days ago

my234Radio

234Radio Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years https://t.co/gwEEXhFSEZ 2 days ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years https://t.co/8owvnNGqko 2 days ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on ho… https://t.co/yRdV7PuZaZ 2 days ago

ericsmith422

Brian QRcode 🐕 For Good Karma Donate To This Twitter Account On CashApp $atomic811 So I Can Buy Dogecoin 🐕 Al Jazeera English: P… https://t.co/AZnf1qtZaj 2 days ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years https://t.co/1Gmfwzsahh 2 days ago


Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years [Video]Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years

Hundreds of fans queue outside Rawalpindi for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years. In 2009 the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by terrorists in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published

Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan [Video]Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years. In 2009 the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published

