Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend

Hilary Duff has had a remarkable year, and it just ended with a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The once and future Lizzie McGuire star wed longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma on Saturday, December 21.

The bride wore a custom gown by Jenny Packham, who is best known for her work with Kate Middleton.

“Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honor that,” Duff told Vogue of her dress.

Duff wore her hair pulled away from her face with lots of wavy texture from the mid-lengths to ends.

No details yet on the products she used but it looks as though she wore black eyeliner and a simple nude lip.

Allure reports that Duff and Koma share 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, and first met in 2015.
