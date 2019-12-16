Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther'

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 11:34s - Published < > Embed
Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther'

Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther'

Michael B.

Jordan reflects on his storied career, including his roles in 'The Sopranos,' 'The Wire,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fruitvale Station,' 'Creed,' 'Jay-Z: Family Feud featuring Beyoncé,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Just Mercy.'

'JUST MERCY' opens in limited theaters on December 25, 2019 and expands nationwide January 10, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vubblePOP

VUBBLE Michael B. Jordan breaks down his career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther' https://t.co/9MQwItItZQ via @VanityFair… https://t.co/7mgiiz7c4S 3 days ago

vubblePOP

VUBBLE Michael B. Jordan breaks down his career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther' https://t.co/9MQwItItZQ via @VanityFair… https://t.co/7UULamjYm6 4 days ago

_TheComeUp3

Tice. Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther' | Vanity Fair https://t.co/feH5euPv5o 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Just Mercy' Castmates Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson & Karan Kendrick Speak On The Film [Video]"Just Mercy" Castmates Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson & Karan Kendrick Speak On The Film

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, "Just Mercy" follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his history-making battle for justice. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:17Published

Filming 'Just Mercy' Changed Tim Blake Nelson's Life [Video]Filming "Just Mercy" Changed Tim Blake Nelson's Life

Actor Tim Blake Nelson opens up about how his role in the film based on a true story, "Just Mercy," changed his entire outlook.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.