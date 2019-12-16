Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Career from 'The Wire' to 'Black Panther'

Michael B.

Jordan reflects on his storied career, including his roles in 'The Sopranos,' 'The Wire,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fruitvale Station,' 'Creed,' 'Jay-Z: Family Feud featuring Beyoncé,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Just Mercy.'

'JUST MERCY' opens in limited theaters on December 25, 2019 and expands nationwide January 10, 2020.