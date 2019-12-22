Global  

Messaging app ToTok found to be UAE surveillance tool, according to reports

Messaging app ToTok found to be UAE surveillance tool, according to reportsYikes.
Messaging app ToTok is reportedly a spying tool for the UAE

It's no secret that some messaging apps are favored by authoritarians, but one app may be explicitly...
engadget - Published Also reported by •FossbytesMashable


Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool

Apple has removed ToTok from the App Store after a classified intelligence assessment and a New York...
9to5Mac - Published


