ANCHOR 2 FOR CHRISTMAS EVE EVE

Mcconnell says he's not sure if witnesses are needed.

(sot: sen.

Mitch mcconnell/(?ky) majority leader/ credit: fox news)"what we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period and then decide whether we need witnesses or not."

(track 5)house speaker nancy pelosi says she won't send the articles of impeachment to the senate until the ground rules for the trial are established.

(gfx)president trump slammed pelosi on twitter accusing the speaker of "crying" about fairness in the senate and saying she will lose congress in the next election.

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says he doesn't expect pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the senate until after the holidays.

Developing tonight?

North korean leader kim jong une?

Is*again lobbing threats at the united states.... the isolated dictator says?

His country will launch a "christmas gift" towards the ?s*if the white house refuses to restart nuclear talks by the end of the year..... another north korean official said?

The trump administratio n's*response would determine what kind of gift it is.... a volcano in ecuador lights up the a volcano in ecuador lights up the night sky?

As lava and i?

Ca?descent rock spews down the slopes.... the volcano's name is the " which translates to "explorer"..... this sight is*not uncommon?

As the volcanic ash advisory center?

Which is based in the ?s?

Report constant activity at the sight..... however?the last*major eruption that took place there affected nearly 2 million people.... a record number of more than 11?

Million americans are expected to travel this holiday season?

By plane, train or automobile.

But?

Incoming storms in the west and southeast could cause major delays.

Mola lenghi reports (pkg) (narr 1)as millions of people across the country travel for the holidays& (scene nats) (narr 2)inclement weather is being blamed for this nearly 7?

Car pileup on interstate 64 near williamsburg, virginia on sunday .

(sot sgt.

Michelle anaya// virginia state police) fog and icy road conditions were causative factors in this mult?vehicle crash.

(narr 3)no deaths were reported, but more than 50 people were injured?

And it took crews hours to clear the highway.

(nats) (narr 4)in california, anothe* car crash caused an internet outage that contributed to more than 140 flight delays at sacramento international airport?

Impacting thousands of passengers during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

(sot jana troester// traveler) it's frustrating.

I've been in the line forever& i've been here for an hour and i haven't even got up there to check my bag yet.

(narr 5)(gfx 1 in) according to estimates from tripl?

A, more than 10?

Million holiday travelers will driv* to their destinations, and the day*afte* christmas will bring the worst delays?

With commutes nearly*two time* longer than usual.

(gfx 1 out) (nats) (narr 6)bumpe?

T?

Bumper traffic has become the norm at*los angele* international airport, where drivers say it can take up to two hours& just to go two miles.

(fire nats) (narr 7)that wasn't helped when an electrical problem caused three*empt* buses to catch fire there saturday night.

No one was injured.

(sot david pekoske/ tsa administrator)poin t is, just be prepared, be a bit patient// when you show up to an airport this time of year, there's a lot of traffic// and there's just a lot more people.

(lenghi on cam tag)well the moral of the story here is just be prepared.her e at newark international airport?

They're expecting to serve about two million holiday travelers and already as of this morning, they've already seen about 150 domestic flight delays.mola lenghi cbs news newark, new jersey.

You hail a taxi, you may be getting in a car with an*open safety recal*.

In many of the nation's biggest cities, there are*no law* requiring taxi companies to fix cabs after safety recalls.

Now the center for auto safety is calling for change.

Kris van cleave reports.

Take package) a review by the center for auto safety found the more than 3?thousand cabs licensed in nine of the 10 ?s cities with the most taxi?are not required by their regulators to get safety recalls fixed before picking up passengers.

((sot 00;02;35;13)) there's no way for a customer to know center for auto safety executive director jason levine found only san francisco requires cabs to be screened for recalls.

((sot 00;05;39;26)) there are no cosmetic recall?

Recalls are only done for safety reasons.

Defects or a violation of standards.

((sot 1603))kvc but in your mind, this is something that should get addressed((sot 1615))ck in my mind, yes, there are potential safety concerns here the maryland public service commission regulates cabs in baltimore.tra nsportation director christopher (cor?mer) koermer says the center's letter has prompted a review of the state's regulations.

((sot kvc q a 4:36)) ck: safety is paramount.

As far as looking at the safety recalls,it's complicated, that's why we want to take a deeper dive.

((sot 5:07))kvc but is it complicated?((butt 5:36))can't the state of maryland say, you as a licensed taxi cab operator, have to do this.ck we certainly can.

And again that is why we are very much interested in looking at this.

((nats wusa piece))can i check your vin number... last year cbs affiliate wusa found as many as 1 in 6 washington ?

C cabs had open safety recalls...inclu ding for defective takata airbags, which have killed at least 24 people worldwide.

((sot 13;34;15;09))it's not fair for the unsuspecting public cally (ho?uck) houck knows the danger of unrepaired recalls...both her daughters died in a violent crash after a recalled power steering hose broke starting a fire in their rental car.

((sot 13:37:04))you don't get over it, what you do it you get through it, and it remains with you til you die.

It never goes away.* (tears in her eyes) (on cam tag: kris van cleave/cbs news/baltimore, md)accidents cause to unrepaired recall are not directly tracked so it's not possible to know how many injuries or deaths are even related to them.the center for auto safety has called on companies like uber and lyft to require drivers to also fix open safety recalls before taking passengers.

The center says so far that hasn't happened.kris van cleave, cbs news, baltimore.

Another reason to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables... new reports show?

Ultr?

Processed foods may increase the risk for type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found for each 10 percent increase in the weight of ultr?

Processed food in the diet, the risk for diabetes*increased by 13 percent after an average follo?up of*six years.

In previous studies, eating more fresh produc?

Like fruits and vegetables?

Had been linked to a*decreased risk for cancer, depression, hypertension and cardiovascul ar disease.

Ultr?

Processed foods like chips, instant noodles, cereals, chicken nuggets and other processed ready to eat and microwavable food?

Made for a longer shelf life?*often contain emulsifiers, thickening agents, food coloring and other additives of no nutritional value.

The number of cholera cases...world wide...droppin g significantly.

The world health organization reports international action to eliminate cholera has led to a 60 per cent decrease in the number of cases reported last year, compared to the previous year.

The agency says nearly 18 million doses of the oral cholera vaccine were shipped to eleven countries in 2018.

It says since the vaccine stockpile was created six years ago, almost 60 million doses have been shipped worldwide.

People get cholera by eating or drinking contaminated food or water?

It can kill within hours if left untreated.

Hallmark pulling one of our favorite holiday candles from the shelves.

Find out why in your consumer news next at noon?

A particular hallmark candle won't get the chance to burn bright this holiday season.

Hallmark is recalling its frosted balsam jar candles.

Reports say the glass jar containing the candle*breaks, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. the recall is specifically for the green, scented candles with the lettering "hallmark," "frosted balsam," and an image of a snowy pine cone on the front of the candle.

Those with the recalled candle should*not burn it, and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

If you're getting*tired of santa and stressful gif?giving parties... instead of reindee?

Try the elephant.

It's a white elephant party for the holidays.

You can also call it "yankee swap" or "nasty christmas" in some places.

The idea is to not be serious about what you give.

For the coffee love?

Give them "death wish coffee," and see how much they gulp... or give a sequined danny devito pillow cover which changes.

For the art love?

Socks like paintings, or spoofs of calendars and themes and memes from ?v shows or culture icons.

Most gifts run well under fifty dollars.

For more ideas for white elephant gifts you can head to our website wevv dot com.

Looking for a nice and friendly city to visit?

You might want to avoid these... after surveying more than two thousand american?

"insider" has ranked the nation's rudest cities.... of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the ?

S new york city wins the title of the most coarse... finishing off the top five are los angeles, washington, ?c, chicago, and boston.... some of the*nicer place?

Sitting at the lower end of the rudest cities list include, raleigh, north carolina?

Milwaukee, wisconsin?

And providence, rhode island.... if you're heading to one of these places keep in mind?

