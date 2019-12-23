Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McKeldin Square Menorah Lighting In Baltimore

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
McKeldin Square Menorah Lighting In Baltimore

McKeldin Square Menorah Lighting In Baltimore

People will gather around McKeldin Square for the annual Menorah lighting to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaterfrontPB

WP of Baltimore Happy Hanukkah! Join the DBJCC today at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink in making Hanukkah crafts that kids (and families… https://t.co/0TkAmaDaYz 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.