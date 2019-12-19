Evangelical magazine stands by scathing Trump op-ed

Global  

Evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, stands by its critical opinion piece calling for President Donald Trump's removal from office, despite condemnation of the article from Evangelical leaders and Trump himself.

Gavino Garay reports.
The president of evangelical magazine Christianity Today on Monday defended its scathing op-ed published last Thursday calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

In a defense titled 'The Flag in the Whirlwind: An Update from CT's President', featured prominently on its home page, CT President Timothy Dalrymple wrote: "We appreciate the support and listen humbly to the criticisms. But at the end of the day, we write for a readership of One.

God is our Tower.

Let the whirlwind come." The editoral last week called on trump to be removed from office, arguing that he abused his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden, calling it a violation of the constitution and profoundly immoral.

Trump responded in a tweet accusing the magazine as being quote "far left" said he wouldn't be reading it "again." Evangelical Christians make up about 25% of U.S. voters, according to Pew Research, and have been a bedrock of Trump's support.



