Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Storms Causing Some Delays For Bay Area Holiday Travelers

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Storms Causing Some Delays For Bay Area Holiday Travelers

Storms Causing Some Delays For Bay Area Holiday Travelers

Katie Nielsen reports on weather-related delays at Bay Area airports impacting holiday travel (12-23-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wnkytv

WNKY TV Storms causing some delays for bay area holiday travelers https://t.co/5tsm70bMAU 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday Travelers Experiencing Delays Across The Country [Video]Holiday Travelers Experiencing Delays Across The Country

Holiday Travelers Experiencing Delays Across The Country

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:49Published

Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International [Video]Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International

The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport, meaning potential trouble for travelers flying into and out of the Bay Area. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.