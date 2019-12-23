Jingle Wrenches

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Oak Grove, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: This is at my home out in the detached shop Friday evening Dec 20th, 2019.

I was working on a snowmobile and dropped 2 wrenches together accidentally and it made a perfect 3rd chord.

I then poured out all 60 of my wrenches and spent 10 minutes finding the right tones.