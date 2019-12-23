Global  

Golden Eagle Dives at Deer

Golden Eagle Dives at Deer

Golden Eagle Dives at Deer

Occurred on October 29, 2019 / Kingston, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "A golden eagle swoops down at a southern Michigan Whitetail!!

This whitetail gets the surprise of his life!

This took place back in late October while I was bow hunting a friends family farm in mid Michigan.

After showing the video to a friend who happens to be a bird watching expert he informed me that I had actually witnessed a very RARE golden eagle!"
