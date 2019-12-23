Bus Fire Roars at LAX

Occurred on December 22, 2019 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Some random buses caught on fire in the uber Lax It lot.

It was so crazy because you could see planes landing in the background less than 200 ft away.

Me and another grabbed some fire extinguishers, but were told to stay back.

So, I started recording because I wasn’t able to take a ride.

I waited 4 hours in the uber lot, so I thought I might as well try to make some money of off the fire.

No one got hurt, but you’d think the Lax It employees would use all the fire extinguishers they are given."