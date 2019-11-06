Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Big Sister Helps Puppy Through Staircase Struggle

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Big Sister Helps Puppy Through Staircase Struggle

Big Sister Helps Puppy Through Staircase Struggle

Occurred on November 16, 2019 / Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Info from Licensor: "Before I recorded the video, I noticed that Panda (the 2 month old puppy) went upstairs, all by himself.

We were surprised that he managed to go up.

After a few minutes, he started to cry and asking for help to go down.

As an owner of many dogs, I always teach them to do it by themselves.

To my surprise, Issay (the 2-year-old toy poodle), noticed Panda couldn't manage to go downstairs.

So what she demonstrated to Panda how to go down, slowly and patiently.

Finally, Panda slowly managed to go downstairs with the help of her big sister, cheering him until the end."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puppy With Head Stuck in Plastic Container Gets Rescued by Two Guys [Video]Puppy With Head Stuck in Plastic Container Gets Rescued by Two Guys

These guys were on their way to check out a restaurant when they came across two dogs barking at them. The dogs guided them to an abandoned area where they saw a tiny puppy with their head stuck in a..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Good Boy Helps with All of the Groceries [Video]Good Boy Helps with All of the Groceries

Occurred on November 4, 2019 / Bulacan, Philippines Info from Licensor: It's my friend's neighbor's dog. The dog's name is Baros, and he usually waits for his owner to bring home the groceries so he..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.