Big Sister Helps Puppy Through Staircase Struggle

Occurred on November 16, 2019 / Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Info from Licensor: "Before I recorded the video, I noticed that Panda (the 2 month old puppy) went upstairs, all by himself.

We were surprised that he managed to go up.

After a few minutes, he started to cry and asking for help to go down.

As an owner of many dogs, I always teach them to do it by themselves.

To my surprise, Issay (the 2-year-old toy poodle), noticed Panda couldn't manage to go downstairs.

So what she demonstrated to Panda how to go down, slowly and patiently.

Finally, Panda slowly managed to go downstairs with the help of her big sister, cheering him until the end."