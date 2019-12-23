Global  

Sissoko: Need to support player walk-off

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Sissoko: Need to support player walk-off

Sissoko: Need to support player walk-off

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko says people should accept a player's decision to walk off the pitch if they are racially abused.
0
