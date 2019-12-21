American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options

American Airlines (AA) recently announced their decision to offer customers non-binary gender options when booking tickets.

We recently completed system updates in an ongoing effort to offer nonbinary gender selections ... Taking care of our customers and team members is what we do, and we are glad to be able to better accommodate the gender preferences of our travelers and team members, American Airlines spokesperson, to 'USA Today'.

Passengers will now also be able to select "U" or "X" for their gender, making AA the second airline to ever offer more than two gender options.

The option is currently only available through over-the-phone bookings, but will soon be made available on their website as well.

Aside from being more inclusive, American Airlines' decision is also in compliance with recently-implemented regulations regarding non-binary IDs.

According to 'USA Today,' over 7,000 gender X driver's licenses and identification cards have been issued across nine states and the District of Columbia.

We have to comply with regulations on the new IDs in our systems, we are getting error messages when we scan or enter in the ID information.

It was causing system issues, especially for those traveling internationally, Unnamed Source, to Fox Business