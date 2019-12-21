American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options
American Airlines Now Offering
Non-Binary Gender Booking Options.
American Airlines (AA) recently announced their
decision to offer customers non-binary gender
options when booking tickets.
We recently completed system updates in
an ongoing effort to offer nonbinary gender
selections ... Taking care of our customers and
team members is what we do, and we are glad
to be able to better accommodate the gender
preferences of our travelers and team members, American Airlines spokesperson, to 'USA Today'.
Passengers will now also be able to select "U" or
"X" for their gender, making AA the second airline
to ever offer more than two gender options.
The option is currently only available through
over-the-phone bookings, but will soon be
made available on their website as well.
.
Aside from being more inclusive, American Airlines'
decision is also in compliance with recently-implemented
regulations regarding non-binary IDs.
.
According to 'USA Today,' over 7,000 gender X
driver's licenses and identification cards have been
issued across nine states and the District of Columbia.
We have to comply with regulations on the
new IDs in our systems, we are getting error
messages when we scan or enter in the ID
information.
It was causing system issues,
especially for those traveling internationally, Unnamed Source, to Fox Business