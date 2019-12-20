Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire Drone footage captured on Sunday shows flooding at Earith Bridge River in Cambridgeshire, East of England. Christmas travel plans in the county have been disrupted as a result of high water levels.

