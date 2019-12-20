Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire

Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire

Drone footage captured on Sunday shows flooding at Earith Bridge River in Cambridgeshire, East of England.

Christmas travel plans in the county have been disrupted as a result of high water levels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas travel plans disrupted by flooding in England's Cambridgeshire

Drone footage captured on Sunday shows flooding at Earith Bridge River in Cambridgeshire, East of England.

Christmas travel plans in the county have been disrupted as a result of high water levels.

The A1123 Earith Bridge remained closed on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

owhy3

owhy3 Why let Christmas stop the fight? French pension strikers march into fourth week of protests (VIDEOS) French worker… https://t.co/GWHZDxUXcT 5 days ago

BNN_World

Beacon News Network International French workers objecting to President Macron’s pension reforms are marching in Paris again. The strike that disrupt… https://t.co/YWUtExwrpV 5 days ago

EllenGi72108081

Ellen Gill RT @QuickTake: Here's an update on Typhoon Phanfone, locally called #Ursula: - At least 16 people killed in Visayas island - 6 missing - #C… 5 days ago

swedishchief1

swedishchief RT @_1BUV: #French workers objecting to President Macron’s #Pension reforms are marching in Paris again. The strike that disrupted Christma… 5 days ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 #French workers objecting to President Macron’s #Pension reforms are marching in Paris again. The strike that disru… https://t.co/DWudIh1d7G 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey [Video]Tornado crosses the M25 in Surrey

A dashcam picks up a tornado crossing the M25, near Chersey, Surrey. Severe weather has disrupted Christmas travel plans as authorities issued more than 90 flood warnings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Road and rail Christmas getaway hit by heavy rain [Video]Road and rail Christmas getaway hit by heavy rain

Heavy rain and flooding is causing chaos for thousands of people embarking on a Christmas getaway. Road and rail journeys are being disrupted in parts of southern and eastern England on one of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.