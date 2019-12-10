Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Ryu will be leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he held the best qualifying ERA of the 2019 season, 2.32.

During the 2019 season, the 32-year-old also led the Dodgers to 14 wins and made his first appearance at the MLB All-Star Game.

Originally from South Korea, Ryu signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2012.

He has recorded only 24 walks in the over 182 total innings he's pitched.

He also holds a career 54-33 record to go along with a 2.98 ERA and 665 strikeouts.

Besides Ryu, Toronto has also added starters Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark this offseason