Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Reporter Update: Bob Allen - Last-Minute Shoppers

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Update: Bob Allen - Last-Minute Shoppers

Reporter Update: Bob Allen - Last-Minute Shoppers

KDKA's Bob Allen is working on a report on the last minute shoppers getting ready for Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salvation Army Behind On Fundraising Goals [Video]Salvation Army Behind On Fundraising Goals

The Salvation Army is behind on their fundraising goals, even with new kettles that accept digital donations; KDKA's Bob Allen reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:38Published

Jon Delano - Reporter Update: Gas Prices [Video]Jon Delano - Reporter Update: Gas Prices

KDKA's Jon Delano reports on the possibility that gasoline prices could be on the rise in the Pittsburgh region.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.