Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Parade of Lights

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Parade of LightsCedarville fire trucks are decorated with Christmas lights
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parade of Lights

Also pick up free pajamas that were donated by carters childrens clothing.

Brand newince six-- the cedarville fire department held their annual parade of lights and christsarty this evening.

The yearly tradition featured fire trucks from cedarville and other surrounding fire departments all lit up with christmas lights driving through the village there was even a snowplow with a snowman riding on the back.

After the parade of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryPresents

Gary Hirst A wonderfully festive occasion hosting the recent London Bridge community carols parade and lights switch-on 🌟 alon… https://t.co/XVSGRhjGjI 14 minutes ago

EntradaReal

Entrada Real RT @TucsonStar: Downtown Holiday Ice on 5th Ave., at 45 N. 5th Ave., at 5th Avenue and Toole Avenue is open for skaters through January 5,… 41 minutes ago

JNC_1982

🎅🎄I❤️my nieces⛄️🎁 RT @TravelGburg: Pull up a chair, grab your family and friends to watch Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade from the comfort of… 43 minutes ago

TravelGburg

Gatlinburg, TN Pull up a chair, grab your family and friends to watch Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade from the com… https://t.co/CHdQMkDrge 2 hours ago

BuckyLloyd

Greg Buchanan RT @cpcaracing: Drivers BJ Carey & Rae Croteau and their family and friends were part of the 5th Annual Parade of Lights last night in Lloy… 2 hours ago

VegasVideoNtwrk

Vegas Video Network Rudolph’s Neon Lights Parade Powered by Del Webb – LLV #026 https://t.co/vQZBvdK4DU https://t.co/PfQiFapZS3 2 hours ago

MerrilyClifford

Merrily Clifford @froggiejunkie @CNN Yes, everybody CALLS the police, and sits and watches as they blaze past in a parade of lights… https://t.co/uPYh88cEkc 2 hours ago

VegasVideoNtwrk

Vegas Video Network Rudolph's Neon Lights Parade Powered by Del Webb - LLV #026 {audio} https://t.co/4gjGzly6Yv 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oroville parade of lights [Video]Oroville parade of lights

Hundreds of families are gathering to view the 24th annual parade of lights in historic downtown Oroville.

Credit: KHSLPublished

2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Live Stream [Video]2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Live Stream

Dozens of boats are gliding through the water for the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 56:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.