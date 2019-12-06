Holiday food delivery

9-hundred kids can celebrate over winter break knowing they'll have food to last them... thanks to an army of volunteers!

Good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch.

They made a list and checked it twice.

Hundreds of volunteers with the clay county christmas food program dropped off off meals and smiles to many families today.

Some say it leaves a lasting inprint on the entire clay county community.

News 10's richard solomon was there for the big delivery.

He has more on how volunteers are spreading smiles and joy this winter.

Richar} more than 300 volunteers delivered food to more than 900 kids in just a couple of hours.

I followed a group of volunteers while they handed out food.

Some say just one act of kindness can go a long way.

Pk} it's winter break clay county schools..but some are hard at work.

Many came out for the clay county food christmas program.

They met here at the clay county 4h fairgrounds.

"go the extra mile for a kid..a lot of kids really appreciate the extra help" conor strain spent his saturday volunteering for the food program.

He's a teacher and coach at north clay middle school.

Strain says it's heartbreaking to see students struggle with food insecutities.

"there were a lot of kids who didn't have the same stuff that i did or my friends did growing up they don't necessarily have access to food every single day it's tough.

" so..he and more than 300 others spent their saturday making sure that wasn't the case.

They delivered shelf stable item foods to more than 300 families in the clay county school system.

I went along with strain and his group.

They knocked on doors and left smiles on many faces.

Strain says almost 900 kids now have food over the break.

"these are people in your backyard and i think it's humbling for people just to step up and take care of that need" nicole fry is the executive branch director for the "y".

She says the program has grown tremendoulsy over the years.

"we're there for all.

It's amazing for us to be able to support the children all year instead of just certain periods of time of the year.

Fry says they delivered all the food within a couple of hours!

Strain believes this act of kindness will touch many in more places than one.

"we simply hand out food but that message i mean it spreads across more than just clay county" richar} the clay county food program also feeds kids over the summer months.

Back to you.