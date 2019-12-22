Kleinlife Community Center Lights Large Menorah In Northeast Philadelphia



Recent related videos from verified sources A Bring Your Own Tuba Event! These musicians are giving some love to a special instrument that normally stays out of the spotlight. We go to the Kimmel Center in Center City, Philadelphia, to hear the result of 100 tubists coming.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:38Published 22 hours ago Thieves target Salvation Army days before Christmas Days before Christmas, thieves hampered operations at the Salvation Army Northland Corps Community and Worship Center on North Oak Trafficway. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:27Published 2 days ago