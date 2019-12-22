Global  

Kleinlife Community Center Lights Large Menorah In Northeast Philadelphia

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Kleinlife Community Center Lights Large Menorah In Northeast PhiladelphiaHanukkah celebrations continue across the region.
