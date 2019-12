Use caution before purchasing gift cards

IF YOU ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIMEAND IDEAS FOR HOLIDAY GIFTS,YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER AGIFT CARD.

BUT, BEFORE YOUCHOOSE THIS OPTION, THERE AREA FEW THINGS THAT YOU MIGHTWANT TO CONSIDER.

KAREN STILESOF OUR CALL FOR ACTION OFFICEHAS INFORMATION.GIVING A GIFT CARD CAN BECONVENIENT AND EASY.

BUT, IFYOU ARE NOT CAREFUL, THESECONVENIENT PIECES OF PLASTIC,COULD END UP CAUSING SOMEHEADACHES.

HERE ARE A FEWTHINGS THAT YOU CAN DO TOAVOID HAVING PROBLEMS LATER.IFYOU ARE SELECTING A CARD FROMA STORE RACK, PULL FROM THEMIDDLE OF THE RACK, ANDINSPECT THE BACK OF THE CARDTO BE SURE THAT IT HAS NOTBEEN TAMPERED WITH.PAYATTENTION TO EXPIRATION DATESAND IF THERE ARE FEES ASSESSEDIF THE CARD IS NOT USED FOR APERIOD OF TIME.

ALERT THERECIPIENT OF THESE POTENTIALPITFALLS AS WELL.CHECK OUT THESTABILITY OF THE BUSINESS TOBE SURE THAT THEY ARE NOTGOING OUT OF BUSINESS ANY TIMESOON.

AND, ASK FOR A GIFTRECEIPT THAT VERIFIES THATFUNDS HAVE BEEN LOADED ON THECARD, AND KEEP THE ORIGINALRECEIPT.IF YOU ARE CONCERNEDTHAT A PROBLEM COULD ARISEWITH A GIFT CARD FOR YOU ORTHE RECIPIENT, KEEP IN MINDTHAT GIVING CASH IS ALWAYSAPPRECIATED.IF YOU HAVE APROBLEM WITH A GIFT CARD THATYOU ARE UNABLE TO RESOLVE WITHA BUSINESS, CONTACT OUR CALLFOR ACTION OFFICE FOR HELP.FORTODAYS TMJ4 CALL 4 ACTION, I'MKAREN STILES.