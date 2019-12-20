'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

Global  

US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.'

The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham.

The influential magazine recently called in an editorial for Trump to be removed from office.

On Thursday, it wrote that it could no longer stand on the sidelines after Trump's impeachment by the US House of Representatives.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and branded his impeachment as a politically-motivated effort by Democrats.

According to Reuters, Trump questioned Christianity Today’s success and dismissed its call that he be removed from office.

No President has done more for the evangelical community, and it’s not even close,” Trump tweeted.

In response, Christianity Today Editor Mark Galli said Trump’s conduct was an urgent concern.
