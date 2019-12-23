Global  

Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019

Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019

Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019

With great expectations … comes serious disappointment.

For this list, we’re looking at movies released in 2019 that fell woefully short of their own potential.

To be clear, these movies aren’t necessarily the worst of the year.

Rather, they’re the ones that were highly anticipated, but which failed to meet expectations.Our countdown includes “The Lion King” (2019), “Rambo: Last Blood” (2019) & “Glass” (2019) Which movie released in 2019 did YOU think was most disappointing?

Let us know in the comments!
Top 10 Disappointing Movies of 2019

