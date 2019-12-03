Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quick Shopping

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Quick Shopping

Quick Shopping

We're two days away from Christmas... While Santa prepares for his big delivery, families are still out shopping trying to fill in the bottom of their Christmas trees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Quick Shopping

We're two days away from christmas... while santa prepares for his big delivery, families are still out shopping trying to fill in the bottom of their christmas trees.

Our stephanie poole joins us live in the studio with more.

Video in monitor aundrea, it's safe to panic has set in for some shoppers, as they battle long lines.

We caught some people checking off their list this morning but they couldn't avoid the crowds... "now is the time to get out, its not as busy during this time so now would be the time to get out your bed and pick up those presents."

Lc clemons believes the earlier you shop, the better it is to avoid long lines and crowded parking lots.

Even though he waited until just a few days before christmas, the macon man still has holiday spirit.

" we're just picking some last minute gifts for my son and for nephews and some other family members.

There's still a few things we're trying to take back and exchange."

Angie carter doesn't mind the last minute shopping, in fact this is the time she needed to find a gift for her husband.

" i've just been waiting for him to be at work so i could actually go shop for him."

And she knows exactly what to buy... " anything alabama, i'm just going to look.

He'll be excited, he likes anything, he's not hard to please.

" " i'm thinking about getting a little item, a personal item."

Clemons says it isn't about what's under your tree...all that matters are the people opening the gifts... " it's just the good thing about being with family and just celebrating christmas."

If you still need to go shopping, many stores are have extended hours.

Check with them before its too late... first



Recent related news from verified sources

Bumper day of sales expected for Christmas Eve as weather forecast comes into focus

Bumper day of sales expected for Christmas Eve as weather forecast comes into focusWith one more sleep until Christmas those planning a little last-minute shopping will need to get in...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Mophie, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, and More

As we enter the last weekend before Christmas, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing. For our...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stopping porch pirates and scammers [Video]Stopping porch pirates and scammers

A porch pirate in Boynton Beach came up short while trying to steal a package from a home, all thanks to a quick thinking Amazon Prime delivery driver.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.