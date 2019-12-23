Breakfast with Santa at Immanual United Church of Christ

Early this year.

Today the immanuel united church of christ in lafayette hosted a breakfast with santa.

Kids enjoyed snowman shaped pancakes, crafts and games.

Mrs. clause even stopped by to read a story.

Event leaders say they wanted to do something to celebrate one of the biggest christian holidays.

The event brought an opportunity to share their resources with the public.

Tari seeger hopes the families leave with a full stomach and a full heart.

I hope, if nothing else, they take away the love of jesus and you know just the welcomeness and always welcome to be here, everyone's welcomed no matter where you are in your travels or where you are in life's journey, we're all in different places but everyone is always welcomed.

This is the first year the church has hosted the event.

Seeger plans to make it a church tradition.

