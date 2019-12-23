Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Breakfast with Santa at Immanual United Church of Christ

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Breakfast with Santa at Immanual United Church of ChristBreakfast with Santa at Immanual United Church of Christ
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Breakfast with Santa at Immanual United Church of Christ

Early this year.

Today the immanuel united church of christ in lafayette hosted a breakfast with santa.

Kids enjoyed snowman shaped pancakes, crafts and games.

Mrs. clause even stopped by to read a story.

Event leaders say they wanted to do something to celebrate one of the biggest christian holidays.

The event brought an opportunity to share their resources with the public.

Tari seeger hopes the families leave with a full stomach and a full heart.

I hope, if nothing else, they take away the love of jesus and you know just the welcomeness and always welcome to be here, everyone's welcomed no matter where you are in your travels or where you are in life's journey, we're all in different places but everyone is always welcomed.

This is the first year the church has hosted the event.

Seeger plans to make it a church tradition.

Santa




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.