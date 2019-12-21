WCBI News at Ten - Saturday, December 21st, 2019

And thank you for joining us, i'm cash matlock.

Three people are dead and two others seriously injured after a single car crash in pickens county// the crash happened around four friday evening -- shutting down a portion highway 32// this is a look a the s-u-v that had five people inside// it's unclear what caused the accident// it happened just across the noxubee county line about 14 miles from macon// it appears some of the individuals were ejected from the vehicle// two people troopers say were flown to u- a-b// the alabama law enforcement agency is handling the investigation// columbus police make an arrest in a deadly shooting.

18-year-old shaquavus white of west point is charged with manslaughter.

Law enforcement arrested white in clay county.

He is being held without bond in the lowndes county jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled early next week.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says 18-year-old xavier dora died in surgery at baptist golden triangle.

Merchant says an autopsy will be ordered.

Another victim, whose name has not been released, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in an abandoned house near the intersection of 17th street and 5th avenue south around 4:30 thursday afternoon.

Columbus police chief fred shelton says police are still trying to piece together what went wrong.

This wasn't a random shooting.

There were at least five people in the house.

They knew each other.

And again, they were up to some type of illegal activity when the argument broke out and then the shooting begun.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should call golden triangle crimestoppers.

New at 9 tonight, the tupelo fire department is investigating a late morning storage unit fire.

Sgt.

Romiell dunlap says the department received a call around 11:20 this morning from attic self storage on cliff gookin blvd.

Dunlap says two units are most likely a total loss while four to six other units have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but firefighters say the blaze may have been started by outdoor equipment like lawn mowers or weed eaters.

No one was injured in the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

First look if you're looking to do any last-minute shopping, sunday probably isn't the day.

Rain will continue through much of the day with temperatures struggling to hit 50.

We'll dry out through the day on monday with temperatures rising into the upper 60s for christmas day.

More rain is possible next weekend.

Saturday night: rain showers in the evening will lead to a more steady rain overnight.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s through sunday morning.

Sunday: rain will persist through much of the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

No storms are expected, but this will be one of those pesky light to president trump arrived at his palm beach resort last night where he will spend the holidays with his family.

He leaves behind a bitter partisan divide in washington..

Following wednesday's impeachment.

House speaker nancy pelosi has not sent the articles of impeachment to the senate..

Where leaders there are at an impasse on the rules governing the trial.

Prior to boarding air force one last night, president trump signed the 20-20 defense authorization bill in a hanger at joint base andrews before several hundred military personnel.

Trump sot: 19;56;07 "the law i'm signing today provides $738 billion, that's with a b, $738 billion in defense funding for the 2020 - that's an all-time record in the history of our country."

Earlier in the day, senior white house advisers visited capitol hill for a tour of the senate floor where the impeachment trial will take place.

Sot eric ueland//white house legislative affairs director: 153238 "the leader and his team assembled everybody so we have a chance to meet and see where our locations are."

5:57:30 sot sen.

Mitch mcconnell// majority leader: "we remain at an impasse on these logistics."

But senate leaders mitch mcconnell and chuck schumer have yet to agree on how the senate trial would proceed.

Sot sen.

Chuck schumer//minorit y leader: "i told leader mcconnell that we would not support any trial without witnesses or documents."

And house speaker nancy pelosi said that before she sends the articles of impeachment to the senate, she wants to know details on witnesses and procedures.

Sot rep.

Nancy pelosi//speaker of the house: "we would hope there would be a fair process just as we hoped that they would honor the constitution."

Meanwhile, "christianity today," a magazine popular with evangelical christians, a key part of the president's base, called for his removal from office, writing in an editorial: "none of the president's positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character."

The president lashed out against the magazine in a series of tweets, calling it "far left" adding, "no president has done more for the evangelical community..."

The countdown to christmas is in single digits and today in baldwyn, the people at one church shared their spirit of giving.

Our deandria turner was there and has more on the story.

"standing in line with dozen of others waiting her turn ---- gennie e.

Crump has been coming to the united methodist church of baldwyn's food pantry for almost a decade.

The pantry gives out food every month, but during christmas they give a little more "it really helps out for people who are on fixed incomes and retired people and stuff like that so it's really a help "it's a great place to come.

They treat you really nice and friendly and it's a blessing to anybody that needs it."

Her own blessing has turned into a ripple effect for others "the poultry.

I do a lot of chicken and dressing.

People love my chicken and dressing.

I do a lot for my church and stuff like that" this holiday tradition has been going on for about 20 years .

Volunteer darryl winstead says the people who come here leave with a good meal to share with family and friends.

"at christmas time we add a bunch of extra meats and cheese and eggs and things of that nature to the boxes.

Just something extra special for the families."

And they rolled 500 extra special boxes which feeds approximately 250 families.

"it's what we're here for.

This is what the church is supposed to do.

It's to help the community.

Help the people in need it's just the mission of the church.

And thats's the message of hope being distributed over the holidays nat pop: " and merry christmas to you too baby" the local food giant and several industries in the area partner with them to make this event happen.

With the holiday season in full effect people are taking the time to give back to their communities.... this was the case today in starkville.... our tyler hull has more on this story.... this year sharice gandy is one of santa's helpers.

Saturday gandy welcomed dozens of parents and kids to mckee park for a toy giveaway.... in her everyday life, the starkville native is a hair stylist .

But at this time of year, she says that being there for the children means everything... with christmas being a few days away there is bigger sense of duty..

"it means a lot because the kids in our community i feel like they need us because they're straying away.

We have highlights next in with the high school football season over, it's now time for the all star games.

Last weekend was the mississippi alabama game.

Today we had the north south all star game.

To the coast we go for the 2019 bernard blackwell all star game.

South with the ball in the first.

North pike's alijah martin hands this one off to petal's micah mcgowan but botches it and this one is loose!

The north recovers..yazoo county's alphonso ray scoops it up...but oak grove's brandon hayes strips him!

So now it's loose again and finally nanih waiya's tylan glass recovers what felt like just one big endless fumble.

And this one only gets sloppier.

Later on...second quarter now...south punting.

Corbin mcginn grabs the high snap, but the kick is blocked!

Tylan glass makes yet another play for the north, and he takes this blocked punt into the endzone for the first points of the day.

7-0 north in the second quarter.

Later, south ball but not for long as shia moore on the pick six for the north to make it 14-0 with 3 minutes left in the half.

The north goes onto win.

North 28 south 7.

Shi moore takes home defensive mvp honors for the game we transition over to college hoops.

Ole miss returning to the mississippi coliseum for the 2nd year in a row and putting on a show early&khadim see drills the three&start of a huge day for the junior from senegal.

It was a dunk fest for the rebs&bryce williams, steal, and the slam bit later&inbounds play executed to perfection&samm y hunter dunk.

7 points for the freshman see again&slam dunk we're not done&another dunk for the rebs&this time from another freshman west point's own austin crowley rebels up 42-41 at half&.

2nd half&devontae shuler alley oop to see&he has a team-high 20 points for the game.

It's a one possession game late&sela with a chance to tie&shuler comes up with the huge steal&and the finish&plus the foul.

Ole miss survives, 83-76.

Hail state hoops played in the duel in the desert finals earlier and got the win 72-59 over virginia.

Freshman rickea jackson earns tournament mvp honors after she scoring a team high 17 points and 5 rebounds.

Jessika carter also had a big night.

She had 13 points and 15 boards giving her her 4th double double this season.

Msu will be back home to take on arkansas little rock next sunday.

We have high school hoops from the joe horn classic and more after the break.

Starkville lady jackets in action, taking on minor out of alabama right off the bat, great ball movement, high low action sukkima suell to amaya ford for the layup...starkville cooking early jada odneal heating up from the outside, step back j is money....then off the inbounds play....odneal wide open in the left corner.....starkvi lle up double digits right before halftime, clock ticking, lady jackets get it inside to raven cherry..the turnaround jumper from the block at the horn starkville cruises to a win, 43-25 new hope up next, taking on the minor boy's squad fast start for the tigers....on the fastbreak, dish to the big man andre miles for the finish...minor starts the game on a 6-0 run but then new hope goes nuts...started by a three from caleb parr...l.j hackman gets in on the three party...then on the fastbreak...jayle n smith goes hard to the bucket...and one....17-2 run, trojans up 8 at halftime but minor races back....nice inside feed to evans, elevates for the two hand slam....minor takes the lead new hope down three...good ball movement from the trojans....ends up in the hands of a wide open duane hughes....onions..

.tie game but minor picks up the foul....two shots, first was good.....second is off....last chance heave for new hope no good....minor defeats the trojans 59- 58...new hope's first loss of the season starkville boys looking to bounce back in columbus, facing ridgeway out of tennessee defense turns to offense for the jackets...trey jackson with the steal, finds forte prater...forte does the rest, smooth finish for two..jackets with the early lead jackets stay out front...prater finds coltie young, the lefty strokes it from deep.... starkville playing through prater all day long....full court pressure, #5 blows by the defender, no one stops ball.....easy layin for prater defense turning to offense....loose ball, clear the runway....prater with the right hand tomahawk finish...starkvill e in control icing on the cake to finish the half....off the inbounds....camer on skinner to eric green....at the horn...it's good!

Starkville goes on to get the win 70-61 to tupelo we go for more tournament hoops.

Pine grove taking on hernando.

1st quarter.

Brianna baggett on the drive, dots louren elliot in the corner.

She sprays a 3.

Panthers down 1 later, hernando on the fast break after a miss.

Keyana neely finds sophomore abby harrison for the layup.

Tigers lead.

2nd quarter.

Kenzie miller finds karlie rogers as she slips to the rim for the bucket.

Panthers trail by 2 after the make but go onto fall to hernando.

Final score 48-31.

Baldwyn boys in action.

They play against hernando as well.

1st quarter.

Tigers start early, jaylen mcculley with the luka doncic step back 3.

Cash!!

Hernando up 5-3.

Later, bearcats fast break.

Gabe richardson goes all the way to the cup and misses the lay but riley hoard is there for the putback to tie up the game.

Still in the 1st, richardson takes the dribble handoff to the rack and makes the contested layup.

Tieing the game back up near the end of the quarter.

Shawn wade with the entry pass k- j hickman who does the rest.

Tigers go up 2 and hernando goes onto beat baldwyn.

Final score 49-42.

We're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have a final look at weather.

According to "forbes," the highest earning youtuber raked in 26 million dollars this year -- and he's only eight-years- old!

Ryan kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the "ryan's world" channel.

Yep... he started unboxing toys on camera when he was just three years old!

He's expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics... and he's grown into a media empire.

Ryan has contracts with both nickelodeon and hulu.

According to "variety," his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on youtube trails him by six million dollars.

Ryan didn't get