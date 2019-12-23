Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:21s - Published Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pompeo's decision not to run in Kansas Senate race boosts immigration hawk Kris Kobach Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to rule out a run for the open Senate seat in Kansas...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Carla Labunski.Frog One @GeorgeTakei Help us! Kansas- yes, Kansas - has a real shot at putting a Democrat in a Senate seat this year (in a… https://t.co/6W6yEbitw1 2 days ago Brandon If so, this is great news for Democrats, and their odds of picking up a KS Senate seat go up. Kris Kobach leads the… https://t.co/Jr2ClbQaMU 4 days ago Niles Francis RT @NilesGApol: #KSSen: Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials https://t.co/FckOrb0Zhv 1 week ago Spiritseeker71 Race for U.S. Senate seat in Kansas already heating up with campaign commercials https://t.co/Bsdn6nZHZH 1 week ago