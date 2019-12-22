Global  

White Christmas for Arizona?

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
By: Jorge Torres The cloudy skies kept temperatures from reaching 70 in the Valley, and it's all ahead of the first of several winters storms to impact Arizona.
