MALL INCIDENT

One of the busiest shopping days of the year.

However, at hamilton place mall, things took a turn for the worse.

News 12's danielle moss has the latest on a fight and a stabbing that happened this weekend.

Saturday shoppers were expected to spend 700 billion dollars.

It's called 'super saturday' for a reason.

At hamilton place, the stores were packed with shoppers ready to spend their hard earned money.

However, 23-year-old michelle traverzo caused a scene in the middle of the day.

Traverzo is seen in this viral video, standing on the counter, cursing, yelling, throwing perfume and even throwing a punch at a worker.

19-year-old bailey tumlin watched the video for the first time today.

This is her reaction.

Bailey tumlin/holiday shopper-"i'm shocked!

Like i know that it's around the holidayss.

That's heart breaking to see.

I know that people go to the mall to buy gifts for their family and stuff and i would be really scared and terrified if i walked around and saw that."

Traverzo's altercation was not the only incident that occurred at the mall this weekend.

A fight on friday night escalated into a stabbing.

According to c-p-d, the fight was located near belk and massage envy.

A woman suffered minor injuries from the incident.

C-p-d says that they are constantly patrolling the area around the mall.

Tumlin has one piece of advice for shoppers during the holiday season.

Bailey tumlin/holiday shopper-" i would probably say not being alone.

That's the first thing that i would say.

Just bring someone with you."

In chattanooga, danielle moss news 12 now we reached out to hamilton place mall about their security efforts during the holiday season and they told us that they are referring all questions to chattanooga police.

The



