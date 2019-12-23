Global  

2020 federal funding increases for Wisconsin farmers

2020 federal funding increases for Wisconsin farmers

2020 federal funding increases for Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin farmers are getting more federal funding for their businesses this upcoming year.
2020 federal funding increases for Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin farmers are getting more federal funding for their businesses this upcoming year.

U-s senator tammy baldwin secured 20- million dollars for her dairy business innovation .

This funding will allow farmers to do things like create and market new products...expan d export markets and invest in efficient operations.

Another 10- million dollars going toward mental health resources for farmers and agriculture workers.

It will fund outreach programs...farm er-based support groups...website s and helplines.

Baldwin says this funding will make a difference for wisconsin farmers.

"there's a whole range of activity that can be supported by these grant dollars for farmers first, and these programs will save lives."

The farmers first act and dairy business innovation act are both included in the 2018




