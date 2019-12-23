Gonzaga routs Eastern Washington in the Kennel 112-77

Lottt of red in the kennel today...eastern washington making the trip from cheney to face the second ranked zags...and the eagles came in...with a higher net and rpi ranking than north carolina ...but the zags were ánotá in the an upset tonight eastern averages 90 points a game...jacob davidson has helped with that...the eags tied the game up at 6 a piece...but that's as close as it gets all game-----gonzaga's offense steam rolling tonight...nobody steps up to guard filip petrusev...their leading scorer drops the floater...the bulldogs are taller at just about ------ every position...they go inside to 6 foot 11 petrusev all tonight...he's going to spark a 28-5 run for the ----- and a good night for admon gilder....he's ahead of the crowd after the steal...the zags score 20 points in transition----eastern has been good from three this year...tyler kidd had 16 points....but that only cuts the lead to 20 -----the bulldogs keep getting good shots...work it over to ryan woolridge...who loves when the defense gives him space....buries the corner three...he had 15...----how about the other corner...this time it's corey kispert from long range...he had 13...----- still first half...in to petrusev....he knows what to do when the double comes...dishes to joel ayayi for the floater...he also had 13 ....gonzaga led halftime... And they post their highest point total of the season....with the 112 to 77 win...zags are 13 and 1...with five players in double figures...eastern is now 7 and 4...tonight was all about that fast and furious start...for the bulldogs mark few: "first half was terrific, we did exactly what we wanted to you know they had our full attention, we saw what they were able to do to some other people so i'm proud of how our guys approached this game that's probably what i was most worried about admon gilder: i think we came out better than what we did in the beginning so at the end of the day we put the pressure on them and once we put the pressure on them, they were able to get turnovers and pretty good at getting defense to offensive points.ryan woolridge: if we give 100 percent, and we focus in on what the coaches want us to do then there's no stopping us, the ceiling is high, really high."

College basketball...is wild this year...the kansas jayhawks moved up to the number one spot in the polls this week...they take a trip out to number 18 villanova...and the wildcats go up by one thanks to a jermaine samuels three with 24 seconds left...kansas has a chance to go ahead...but falls short...they're the fifth team this season that has been upset in the same week number one...with that loss...gonzaga will likely be number one next monday....and they'll hold on for at least a week...because they don't even áplayá until the following monday....decemb er 30th in their final non- conference game of the season...hosting who is ...2 and 10 this.