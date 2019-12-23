Wisconsin town's 'Snowball ban' may be lifted

For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law.

But that may be about to change.

A decades-old ban on throwing projectiles in wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm.

The city council president says after recent negative national attention over the rarely-used ordinance ... they might take snowballs off the list of banned projectiles at a meeting next month.