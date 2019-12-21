Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kidsLocal organizations have brought the holiday spirit a few days before Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Open davis met with shelter employees today.

He says... no current employees will lose their jobs.

The macon housing authority and other community organizations... are giving out gifts ... just two days before christmas.

Anthony homes community center in macon ... received sports equipment for kids.

41 nbc's rashaad vann was there and he has more.

Rashaad... from cleats to bats to softballs, more than 25 kids from the anthony homes community received early christmas presents from local groups in bibb county.

Battcher: these are kids that are great kids, these are great families, and they just simply don't have the means to buy quality sporting equipment, and there's no excuse for that in my mind, why can't you get kids to get sporting equipment, and that's what we're doing here."

On monday, the macon housing authority, united way and the boys and girls club teamed up to give children in the anthony homes community christmas gifts.

Hooks: it means a lot to them, put smiles on their faces, and a lot of our youth, they want to be involved in sports, and they are involved in sports, and they need this equipment so they can keep playing and get better at it battcher: they asked specifically for sporting goods and so the boys &amp; girls club united way in the housing authority all got together and got them specifically what they needed for their sporting events they want to participate in community leader jeff battcher says, the sports equipment is what some kids asked for on christmas, so they could participate.

Battcher: personally i know what it means because this is my hometown i grew up here and it wasn't for sports, i wouldn't be standing here now so it was someone giving me that good football that good basketball that allows me to go on and get a college scholarship play college football play college baseball that i wouldn't be here now.

Hooks: this is something to help them out because it provides them with the things that they need to be able to participate in.

As sports equipment can sometimes be expensive, it now takes a load off for many parents who were looking to fulfill their kids wish list.

Officials




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids https://t.co/pdBNJz8BQW 1 minute ago

Anthony_Gilardi

Anthony Gilardi Christmas comes early for @StonyBrookMLAX Huge news from a BIG TIME 3 sport star right in our back yard! #defendtheisland #SeawolvesUnited 21 hours ago

Anthony_Gilardi

Anthony Gilardi RT @StonyBrookMLAX: Christmas comes early!🎄 The Wolves landed an ATHLETE in the midfield tonight! 🐺 #Defendtheisland https://t.co/833U2VGxvG 5 days ago

garciadiaries

Bethanie Garcia Anthony is loving his early Christmas present- the Armor All® Ultimate Car Care Gift Pack. #ad It comes with wash/w… https://t.co/VUYyN0WcMV 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Sterling Heights Christmas House is a must-see during December [Video]The Sterling Heights Christmas House is a must-see during December

“Love the city, the town, the community,” said Sterling Heights resident Dan Wesner. Wesner was born and raised in Sterling Heights on Irval Drive near 18 Mile and Utica roads. He married his high..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:24Published

Shop with a sheriff program helps children enjoy Christmas [Video]Shop with a sheriff program helps children enjoy Christmas

The Ada County Sheriff's Association hosted their annual shop with a sheriff event to pass on Christmas cheer to children in our community.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.