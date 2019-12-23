High School Hoops Roundup: 12/21

P.m.

On sunday..

???back here in the summit city, big-time matchup at blackhawk tonight..

Braves hosting culver academy..

No trey galloway for the eagles..

The future indiana hoosier out with a hand injury..???but they've still got this guy... fort wayne native deontae craig..

Just signed to play football at iowa..

He can hoop too..

Had 18 on the night to lead his team..???but they needed a lot more, because the braves' brought their a-game tonight..

Three guys in particular..

Zane burke... seen here with two of his 16... ???marcus davidson says i see your 16 zane, and i'll match ya..

Strong take here for the and-one..

Puts the braves up 17 in the third..???and then it's caleb furst delivering an early christmas present to the masses... you see the reaction from the student section... you'll wanna take another look at this one... just an absurd catch and finish from the junior, who went over 1,000 points for his career tonight..

???game-high 32 for furst, as blackhawk rolls 65-43..

???good one on the girls side... two of the best in the ac-ac... 9-3 woodlan traveling to take on 9-4 heritage..

???and it's the warriors racing out to an early lead... gabby joyce knocks down the trey ball to put woodlan up 15- 3 midway through the first quarter..???but heritage has a respone... the patriots close the quarter on an 8-0 run, capped off by this three from abby sheehan..

It's a four point game after one..???but in the second, warriors re- gaining the momentum..

Dakotah krohn finishing on the reverse..???as woodlan improves to 5-0 in conference play..