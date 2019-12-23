Tornado damage cleanup continues in Colbert County

It's the day before christmas eve..

And in one week two tornadoes ripped through colbert county.

Today, people in the area told us they won't let anything stop them from cleaning up.

You're looking at some of the damage caused by winds that hit more than 100 miles an hour!

Timmy clark, lives on lynn drive "they said it was an ef-2 and if that was an ef-2 then i'd hate to see what the others that are above that would be but it was just a bad situation in total," crews on scene told us they'll work through the holiday if need be to clear the damage..

Waay-31s alexis scott is live on lynn drive where homeowners told her they're thankful.

Just about every single house on lynn drive either has structural or foundational damage... you can see there's still debris everywhere...bu t i spoke with homeowners who told me they know it could be a lot worse.

Timmy clark, lives on lynn drive "one minute was all it took and after we had come out, we were just thankful we were spared with our lives so yeah it's just a blessing to be alive," timmy clark described what it was like when the tornado came right behind his house... nat sound sot "it didnt sound like a train, it sounded like a jumbo jet coming through the tree line .

It was very loud," he couldn't believe what it had left behind.

A week later, you can see pieces of the house in trees.

Monday, clean up crews told me they hope to be done before christmas.

If not...they told me they'll work out scheduling for christmas day to get it done.

But clark told me he'll never forget the sound of terror right before the tornado hit.

Timmy clark, lives on lynn drive "it was just pure chaos... very loud...looking out through the door of the storm cellar, you could just see the trees and everything just going," it's taken crews a week to even get to the bottom of the mess the torando left... and they're still picking up trees and putting them in large dumpsters.

Clark told me it's been a hard time..

But nothing he and the community can't handle.

Timmy clark, lives on lynn drive "the community has just come together and has been great to us... to us all.

All the neighbors and everybody up and down lynn drive," clark told me he plans on getting a trailer to live in until he can get his home back in order... but he's open and willing to help those who live on this street at any time.

Reporting live in muscle shoals, alexis scott waay-31 news