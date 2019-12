Watch out for the 'accidental' overpayment scam

THAT MEANS 2 MORE DAYS OF OUR12 SCAMS OF CHRISTMAS SERIES.CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR MERRISBADCOCK IS PUTTING ALL OFTHESE TOGETHER.

MERRIS, YOUSAY TODAY'S SCAM IS A CLASSIC,BUT PEOPLE KEEP FALLING FORITIT'S CALLED AN ACCIDENTALOVERPAYMENT SCAM.

HERE'S HOWIT WORKS.SAY YOU'RE SELLING SOMETHINGONLINE.

YOU FIND A BUYER WHOMAKES A GENEROUS OFFER.

BUTWHEN THEY GO TO PAY YOU ----USUALLY WITH A CHECK --- THEYSEND YOU*TOO MUC* MONEY.THEY'LL REACH OUT ASKING FOR AREFUND FOR THE DIFFERENCE& ANDJUPITER POLICE TELL ME THAT'SWHERE THE RED FLAG COMES IN.BECAUSE AFTER YOU ISSUE AREFUND FOR THE OVERPAIDFUNDS&.YOU'LL FIND OUT THACHECK NEVER ACTUALLY CLEARED.11;28;22 - One of two thingshappens: one either you're outof your money and the item orboth.

11;28;32 - Major tipwith that, if it's a check andan overpayment don't depositit.

If it is an electronicfunds transfer, wait a fewdays before you send the itemout that you're selling andthe it is an legitimatetransaction and it clears yourbank account.

JUPITER POLICESAY THIS USED TO ONLY HAPPENWITH CHECKS, BUT THEY'VESTARTED SEEING THIS SAME SCAMPOP UP WHEN PEOPLE PAY WTHMOBILE APPS LIKE VENMO, CASHAPP OR ZELLE.IF YOU'VE FALLEN FOR A SCAMDON'T' BE EMBARRASSED IT'SHAPPENED TO MORE THAN300-THOUSAND PEOPLE LAST YEAR--- ACCORDING TO THE FBI.

HEREARE SOME AGENCIES ANDORGANIZATIONS YOU CAN CALL ONYOUR SCREEN.WE'VE BEEN REMINDING FOLKSEVERYDAY TO REPORT IT BECAUSEDETECTIVES TELL ME IT'S SOIMPORTANT IN THE PROCESS OFOUTING SCAMMERS AND THEIRTACTICS.

